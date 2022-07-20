Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 159,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 323,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 156,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

