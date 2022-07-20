Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

VO opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.