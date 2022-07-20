Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of USMV opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

