Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

PDCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,003. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

