PayBX (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

PayBX (AXPR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 0.99934910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io.

PayBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

