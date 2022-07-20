PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. 328,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,766,895. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

