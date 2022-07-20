PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.