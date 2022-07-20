PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.60

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $16.69. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 139,093 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PBF Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 63.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

