PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

