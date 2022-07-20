Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on August 15th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$555,292.10. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$555,292.10. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 235 shares of company stock worth $10,475 and sold 52,006 shares worth $2,679,518.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.53.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

