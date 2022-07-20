Pendragon’s (PDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.90% from the stock’s current price.

Pendragon Trading Up 3.8 %

LON PDG opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of £303.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.50. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.35).

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

