Pendragon’s (PDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.90% from the stock’s current price.
Pendragon Trading Up 3.8 %
LON PDG opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of £303.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.50. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.35).
About Pendragon
See Also
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.