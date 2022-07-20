Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the company’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.27. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

