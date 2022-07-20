PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.07. 71,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,461. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

