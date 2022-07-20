Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in June

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,962,600 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 2,192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Petroteq Energy Price Performance

PQEFF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

