PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.10% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,475. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21.

