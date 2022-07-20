PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 232,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 559,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,709,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 290,825 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 312,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 251,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

