PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Hits $535,408.43

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $535,408.43 and $36,145.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,912.73 or 0.99905150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

