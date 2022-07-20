Phoneum Price Hits $0.0000 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $43,668.65 and $317.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,282,763,654 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

