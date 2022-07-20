Photo-Me International plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Photo-Me International Trading Down 0.6 %
LON:PHTM opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.28. Photo-Me International has a 52 week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.39 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of £356.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,581.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Photo-Me International from GBX 130 ($1.55) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
