PIN (PIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00390996 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016626 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001716 BTC.
PIN Coin Profile
PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain.
Buying and Selling PIN
Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.