Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $53.00. 220,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,024,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.