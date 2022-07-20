Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Trading Up 10.3 %

PME stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.