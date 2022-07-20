Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 6,276 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

