Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.