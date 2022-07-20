Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 168.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

