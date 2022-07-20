Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $301.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

