Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 4,710 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SO opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

