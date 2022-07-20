Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

