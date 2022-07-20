Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.13.

CCI opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.11. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

