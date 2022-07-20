Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.