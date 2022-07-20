Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

PBFS stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

About Pioneer Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.