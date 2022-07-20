Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance
PBFS stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.42.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 7.71%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp
About Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
