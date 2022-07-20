Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $264.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average of $237.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

