Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAA. UBS Group increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

