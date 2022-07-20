Plair (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Plair (PLA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Plair coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Plair has a total market capitalization of $196,287.78 and $2,365.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,772.36 or 1.00039095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official website is plair.life.

Buying and Selling Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

