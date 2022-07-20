Plian (PI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.62 Million

Plian (PI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $44,137.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,673.89 or 0.99998081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 908,264,761 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

