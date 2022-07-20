Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in June

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ PLBC traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

