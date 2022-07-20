Pmeer (PMEER) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.14 or 0.06559624 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022795 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00247337 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00105468 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00622477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00543310 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006039 BTC.
Pmeer Coin Profile
Pmeer (PMEER) is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork.
Pmeer Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
