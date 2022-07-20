PolkaCover Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00541574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover.

PolkaCover Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

