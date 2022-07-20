PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Up 49.1% This Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $195,907.03 and $38.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00561966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

