PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Up 49.1% This Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $195,907.03 and $38.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00561966 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00023976 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001757 BTC.
About PolkaDomain
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
Buying and Selling PolkaDomain
