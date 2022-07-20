Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRCH. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Porch Group stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.