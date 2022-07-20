Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $147.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.29. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

