PowerPool Price Hits $0.42 (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. PowerPool has a market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.49 or 1.00030740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,693,203 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.