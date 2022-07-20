Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $544,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.