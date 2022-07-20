Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
