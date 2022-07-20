Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,750 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,520,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

