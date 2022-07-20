Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

