Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.96. 17,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,157. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

