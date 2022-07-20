Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,122,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,843,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,888. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

