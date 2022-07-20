Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 127,049 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,892,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 953,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,145,976. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

