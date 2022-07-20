Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 389,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,667,850. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

