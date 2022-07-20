PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 8,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
