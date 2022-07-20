PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 8,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

